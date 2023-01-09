 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 8, 2023

Lions defender had pettiest tweet after knocking Packers out of playoffs

January 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Kerby Joseph at practice

Lions third round pick Kerby Joseph goes through drills during Detroit Lions rookie minicamp Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Allen Park practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kerby Joseph let the petty flow through his veins after Sunday’s spoiler win over the rival Green Bay Packers.

Joseph and the Detroit Lions shut the Packers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory on Sunday night. Though the Lions had already themselves been eliminated with the Seattle Seahawks’ win earlier in the day, they managed to take down the Packers, who would have gotten the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoffs by beating Detroit. But because the Lions got the victory, Seattle ended up with that final postseason spot instead.

The Lions rookie safety Joseph celebrated the win by posting an extremely petty message to his Twitter page.

“If we not going y’all not going either IDC,” Joseph wrote (with the location of his tweet tagged as Green Bay, WI).

Tensions were already brewing between the two division rivals throughout the year. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had made some inflammatory comments about the Lions over the course of the season that Detroit clearly did not forget about. Now it is possible that the Lions may have just sent Rodgers into retirement (which he appeared to hint at after the loss).

As for Joseph, he played a key role in the victory over Green Bay with five tackles and two passes defended. He also gained popularity earlier in the season with another excellent social media post at the Packers’ expense.

Article Tags

Detroit LionsGreen Bay PackersKerby Joseph
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus