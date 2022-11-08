 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 7, 2022

Lions rookie goes viral for funny post after beating Packers

November 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read
Kerby Joseph at practice

Lions third round pick Kerby Joseph goes through drills during Detroit Lions rookie minicamp Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Allen Park practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is only eight games into his NFL career, but he is already well on his way to becoming the people’s champion.

The rookie Joseph played a starring role in Detroit’s Week 9 win over the division rival Green Bay Packers. He was responsible for two of the three interceptions thrown by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as Detroit pulled off the 15-9 upset.

Perhaps even better than Joseph’s performance against the Packers was his post to Instagram afterwards. Joseph shared a series of pictures of himself from Sunday’s game with a hilarious caption.

“TBH I JUST BEEN FARTING,” Joseph wrote. “Y’ALL AIN’T SEEN [s–t emoji] YET.”

What a way for the 21-year-old Joseph to say that there is plenty more where that came from.

Joseph, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, won the starting safety job in Week 4 and has not looked back since. He now has 31 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended (to go along with the two picks) in eight games this season.

The Lions have certainly had struggles in the secondary lately. But Joseph may be singlehandedly bringing the entire unit back to respectability.

Article Tags

Detroit LionsGreen Bay PackersKerby Joseph
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus