Lions rookie goes viral for funny post after beating Packers

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is only eight games into his NFL career, but he is already well on his way to becoming the people’s champion.

The rookie Joseph played a starring role in Detroit’s Week 9 win over the division rival Green Bay Packers. He was responsible for two of the three interceptions thrown by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as Detroit pulled off the 15-9 upset.

TIPPED AND PICKED KERBY JOSEPH

pic.twitter.com/e7DhwAqij7 — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) November 6, 2022

Kerby Joseph with another fantastic play on the ball, jumping the route and snagging his second interception of the game. Maybe now it’s safe to say that no other rookie safety is playing at the level he is right now. pic.twitter.com/dgKz24yLP1 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) November 6, 2022

Perhaps even better than Joseph’s performance against the Packers was his post to Instagram afterwards. Joseph shared a series of pictures of himself from Sunday’s game with a hilarious caption.

“TBH I JUST BEEN FARTING,” Joseph wrote. “Y’ALL AIN’T SEEN [s–t emoji] YET.”

What a way for the 21-year-old Joseph to say that there is plenty more where that came from.

Joseph, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, won the starting safety job in Week 4 and has not looked back since. He now has 31 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended (to go along with the two picks) in eight games this season.

The Lions have certainly had struggles in the secondary lately. But Joseph may be singlehandedly bringing the entire unit back to respectability.