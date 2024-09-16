 Skip to main content
Lions fan shot dead during tailgate party

September 15, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A Detroit Lions helmet

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A fan was shot dead at a tailgate party Sunday after the Detroit Lions’ Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two men got into a heated argument at Eastern Market in Detroit, Mich. shortly after the Lions’ 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pair reportedly looked ready to exchange blows when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The suspect was immediately taken into police custody.

The suspect fired at least two rounds, according to Detroit Police Chief James White. The victim was a Detroit man in his 40s. Another man in his 20s was also shot and brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“Tailgating, drinking, and guns. They don’t mix,” Detroit Police Chief James White said, via Andrea May Sahouri and Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press.

“We bring [guns] out for every minor conflict,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. If you’re going to fight, have a fight. Live to fight another day. But everyone has to have a gun, makes them feel tough.”

Eastern Market is a popular tailgating spot for Detroiters, who usually pack the area during Lions game days. It remains unclear what sparked the argument between the two men.

Detroit LionsDetroit Lions fans
