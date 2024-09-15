Lions convert on incredibly gutsy fake punt attempt

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is at it again.

Campbell made a trademark gutsy call, dialing up a fake punt in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the Lions’ own 20-yard line. Punter Jack Fox lobbed a pass for rookie Sione Vaki, and the Lions managed to pick up the first on 4th and 12.

The Lions were already trailing 13-6 at this point. Had the attempt failed, the Buccaneers would have had the ball deep in Detroit territory with a chance to go up by two touchdowns before halftime.

Campbell is famous for his remarkable willingness to take massive risks like this one. Sometimes they backfire and he has to own it, but this one worked out perfectly and furthered his risk-taking reputation.