 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 3, 2022

Lions set to debut highly-touted first-round pick

December 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Jameson Williams talks with the media

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions will finally get a glimpse of one of their first-round picks on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions activated wide receiver Jameson Williams on Saturday and the first-round pick will be eligible to play Sunday. Whether Williams will be featured or how much remains to be seen.

The Lions traded up to select Williams at No. 12 despite the fact that he tore his ACL playing for Alabama in last year’s national championship. The team was willing to wait and let Williams heal, and will now have the chance to be rewarded for their patience.

Williams was viewed by some as a franchise talent before the draft, even with the lingering injury concerns. The Lions will not push him too hard this year, but there is going to be a lot of excitement to see what he can become.

Article Tags

Detroit LionsJameson Williams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus