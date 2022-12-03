Lions set to debut highly-touted first-round pick

The Detroit Lions will finally get a glimpse of one of their first-round picks on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions activated wide receiver Jameson Williams on Saturday and the first-round pick will be eligible to play Sunday. Whether Williams will be featured or how much remains to be seen.

Sources: the Lions are activating first-round pick Jameson Williams, the former Alabama standout WR who tore his ACL during last season’s national championship game. Williams is available to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. the Jaguars. The good day in Detroit continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2022

The Lions traded up to select Williams at No. 12 despite the fact that he tore his ACL playing for Alabama in last year’s national championship. The team was willing to wait and let Williams heal, and will now have the chance to be rewarded for their patience.

Williams was viewed by some as a franchise talent before the draft, even with the lingering injury concerns. The Lions will not push him too hard this year, but there is going to be a lot of excitement to see what he can become.