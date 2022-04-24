Report: Alabama WR drawing rave reviews ahead of NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and there is one wide receiver available who apparently is drawing some rave reviews.

Jordan Schultz reported on Twitter Saturday that multiple NFL teams view former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams as a “star.”

Multiple NFL teams I’ve spoken with view Alabama WR Jameson Williams as a bona fide star, perennial Pro Bowler and franchise cornerstone. The ACL is immaterial: He’s a good 13 weeks out of surgery and ahead of schedule with his rehab. Jamo will be a huge factor as a rookie. 🐘 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 23, 2022

The praise Schultz shared is significant, with some projecting Williams as a future Pro Bowler and franchise cornerstone.

The one catch with Williams is that he is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the national championship game in January. Of course, Schultz says Williams is ahead of schedule in his rehab, meaning the receiver could contribute as a rookie this fall.

Williams played at Ohio State from 2019-2020 before transferring to Alabama. With the Crimson Tide last season, Williams had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams led Bama in both touchdown catches and receiving yards, though he was second on the team to John Metchie III in receptions.

Williams is one of three former Alabama receivers in this year’s draft, along with Metchie and Slade Bolden.