Report: Alabama WR drawing rave reviews ahead of NFL Draft

April 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jameson Williams talks with the media

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and there is one wide receiver available who apparently is drawing some rave reviews.

Jordan Schultz reported on Twitter Saturday that multiple NFL teams view former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams as a “star.”

The praise Schultz shared is significant, with some projecting Williams as a future Pro Bowler and franchise cornerstone.

The one catch with Williams is that he is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the national championship game in January. Of course, Schultz says Williams is ahead of schedule in his rehab, meaning the receiver could contribute as a rookie this fall.

Williams played at Ohio State from 2019-2020 before transferring to Alabama. With the Crimson Tide last season, Williams had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams led Bama in both touchdown catches and receiving yards, though he was second on the team to John Metchie III in receptions.

Williams is one of three former Alabama receivers in this year’s draft, along with Metchie and Slade Bolden.

