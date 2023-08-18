Lions facing 1 obstacle in Jameson Williams’ recovery from hamstring injury

The Detroit Lions are facing an obstacle regarding Jameson Williams’ recovery from a hamstring injury.

Williams suffered a right hamstring injury during practice at Lions training camp on Wednesday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Williams will not play again this week and may be done for the preseason.

Due to his season-opening suspension, Jameson Williams technically can't even receive treatment from the team once the regular season starts. Detroit is looking into recourse for that situation. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) August 17, 2023

Williams will be able to receive treatment at the Lions’ facilities during the preseason, but there will be an issue once the regular season begins.

Williams is suspended the first six games of the regular season. He is supposed to be away from the team’s practice facility the first three weeks of the regular season, which will make it difficult for him to rehab.

MLive Lions reporter Kyle Meinke says the Lions are checking to see what can be done during that time.

Williams was the No. 12 overall pick by the Lions last year and did not make his NFL debut until December. He had been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Alabama’s national championship game loss to Georgia.

During his brief NFL action, Williams had a 41-yard touchdown catch and also rushed for 40 yards on one carry.