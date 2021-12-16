Lions reportedly leaning towards 1 particular player with top overall pick

The 1-11-1 Detroit Lions are the favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL draft, and they may already know how they want to use it.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Wednesday that the Lions’ “current mindset” is to select Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the top overall pick if they get it.

The 6-foot-5 junior Thibodeaux was selected as a unanimous First-team All-American this season. He has anchored a strong Ducks defense, leading the team with 7.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss.

The Lions are in need at every position, so they should probably just go with the best player available. But the draft is not for another four-plus months, which gives Detroit plenty of time to change their mind. If they do cool on Thibodeaux, another top prospect recently showed interest in being a Lion.

