Report: Teams have 1 significant concern about L’Jarius Sneed

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is poised to be in high demand as a free agent, but one red flag has reportedly emerged that might give some teams pause.

Sneed has been battling a knee injury that significantly limited him in practice last season, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. The issue is likely to be seen as a red flag in contract negotiations, and any trade would be unlikely to be completed without some sort of examination.

A number of teams would have interest in Sneed on the open market, but some could be a bit more reluctant in light of this worry. The Atlanta Falcons are most prominently mentioned as an interested team, even in light of the knee concerns.

The Chiefs are said to be open to a Sneed trade, largely because of the amount of work they have to do to keep the core of their roster together. They may be on their way to keeping one key piece, but it might cost them others like Sneed.