L’Jarius Sneed gets away with smacking Brandon Aiyuk in head

L’Jarius Sneed got away with smacking Brandon Aiyuk in the head during the second quarter of Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game.

The Niners had the ball at the KC 24 leading 10-7 early in the second. Jimmy Garoppolo swung a pass out to Aiyuk, which went incomplete. The incompletion didn’t stop Sneed from closing in hard on Aiyuk and shoving the receiver. Aiyuk then grabbed Sneed’s foot, so Sneed smacked Aiyuk in the head.

When it’s your first day working at Foot Locker pic.twitter.com/mSMz42uLMe — Korked BATS 🦇 (@korkedbats) October 23, 2022

The officials were probably more interested in just breaking things up and moving on than handing out offsetting penalties for the shenanigans.

Sneed is lucky, because smacking an opponent in the head typically results in a penalty.