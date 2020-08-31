Logan Ryan gets $7.5 million contract from Giants

The top defensive back left on the free agent market has finally signed.

Logan Ryan has agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the New York Giants, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Ryan announced in May that he would not be returning to the Tennessee Titans. Teams like the Jets and Cleveland Browns were said to have interest in Ryan, but he remained unsigned.

Ryan recently changed agents and was informing teams that he wanted to play safety rather than cornerback.

The 29-year-old had 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 4 interceptions last season for the Titans. He became a free agent after playing out his 3-year, $30 million deal signed with Tennessee in 2017.

Giants safety Xavier McKinney has a foot injury, which means Ryan could slot in to their free safety position.