 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 31, 2020

Logan Ryan gets $7.5 million contract from Giants

August 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

Logan Ryan

The top defensive back left on the free agent market has finally signed.

Logan Ryan has agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the New York Giants, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Ryan announced in May that he would not be returning to the Tennessee Titans. Teams like the Jets and Cleveland Browns were said to have interest in Ryan, but he remained unsigned.

Ryan recently changed agents and was informing teams that he wanted to play safety rather than cornerback.

The 29-year-old had 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 4 interceptions last season for the Titans. He became a free agent after playing out his 3-year, $30 million deal signed with Tennessee in 2017.

Giants safety Xavier McKinney has a foot injury, which means Ryan could slot in to their free safety position.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus