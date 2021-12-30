Giants’ Logan Ryan takes shot at Titans fans

New York Giants players have heard a lot of boos from their fans during what has been another disappointing season, but Logan Ryan appreciates the passion. In fact, the veteran cornerback prefers that treatment from fans over what he got with his previous team.

With the Giants 4-10 heading into Week 17, a reporter pointed out to Ryan on Wednesday that fans are “angry” with the product on the field. Ryan said he is fine with the reaction because the way the Giants have played is “not okay.” He then decided to point out that the fan base with the Tennessee Titans was “nonexistent.”

#Titans fan base caught a stray from Logan Ryan while discussing the privilege of playing for #Giants: “I played in a franchise in Tennessee where the fan base was nonexistent. You couldn’t even get fans to the games, you had to put tickets half off to get fans to the games.” pic.twitter.com/pUGcOeMO8j — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 29, 2021

The Titans don’t seem to be having any issues filling Nissan Stadium this season. They have averaged a 99.1 percent attendance rate, according to ESPN. That ranks 12th in the NFL. Last year was a pandemic year, and Tennessee’s numbers were lower for a few seasons before 2020. That’s when Ryan was with the team, so perhaps that bothered him.

Either way, Titans fans will probably point out that Ryan played for a playoff contender when he was with Tennessee. He’s won just 10 games in two seasons with the Giants. If New York has another bad season in 2022, Ryan might find himself missing Titans fans.

Photo: Logan Ryan of the Giants at the end of the game as the Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 24, 2021.

