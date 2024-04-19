Longtime NFL executive Bill Tobin dies

Longtime NFL executive and talent evaluator Bill Tobin has died.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Friday that Tobin has died at age 83. Tobin’s son, Duke Tobin, is the director of player personnel for the Bengals.

"He was a true NFL success story… We will miss him." – Mike Brown

Bill Tobin served as the general manager of the Chicago Bears from 1987-1992 and in the same role with the Indianapolis Colts from 1994-1996. He also had a brief stint as the director of player personnel with the Detroit Lions in 2001 and 2002.

In recent years, Tobin worked as a consultant for the Bengals.

Tobin made a name for himself as a hard-working scout prior to becoming the GM in Chicago. He is partially responsible for his teams selecting eight Hall of Fame players during his 27 years as a talent evaluator. Six of those Hall of Fame Players were part of the Bears’ famous 1985 Super Bowl champion team.

Tobin was also part of the process that led to the Colts drafting legendary playmakers Marshall Faulk and Marvin Harrison.

Many are familiar with Tobin from when he unloaded on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. during the 1994 NFL Draft.

Very sad news: Legendary #NFL GM Bill Tobin has passed away. He was 83-years old and the proud father of #Bengals facto GM Duke Tobin. One of the GREAT MOMENTS IN HIS CAREER was his rant on draft night: "WHO THE HELL IS MEL KIPER ANYWAY"

pic.twitter.com/Yr6DxaHZCU — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 19, 2024

Prior to becoming a successful executive, Tobin played in college at Missouri. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1963 and played one season for them before spending two seasons in the Canadian Football League.