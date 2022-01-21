Look: Buffalo grocery store has hilarious way of trolling Chiefs

The entire city of Buffalo means business ahead of the Bills’ divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

A funny photo went viral on Friday of the clever way that one local Buffalo grocery store found to troll the Chiefs before Sunday’s game. Dash’s Market pulled what appeared to be all of their bottles of Kansas City barbecue sauce from their shelves. Instead, the store displayed the hilarious sign, “Dash’s is taking down KC in the aisles so the Bills can take them down on the field.”

The Bills and the Chiefs both won their respective divisions this year. They met once during the regular season with the Chiefs winning 38-20 during a Week 5 matchup in Kansas City.

Sunday’s playoff game will also take place in Kansas City, meaning that Bills fans will largely have to show their support from afar. It looks like that is exactly what they are doing though with the funniest grocery store troll job since this one from several years ago.

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA Today Sports