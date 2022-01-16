Look: Stefon Diggs has fitting pair of cleats before freezing playoff game

It is hard to be fashionable in near zero-degree weather, but Stefon Diggs somehow managed to find a way.

The Buffalo Bills receiver showed up for Saturday’s frigid Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots with a very fitting pair of cleats. The cleats were designed in the style of the animated film series “Ice Age” and depicted the characters Sid the sloth and Scrat the saber-toothed squirrel.

Diggs often wears creative cleat designs, though he only wears them before games to avoid uniform violations.

The weather conditions for Saturday’s game will definitely be akin to some prehistoric cold. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be around seven degrees with sub-zero wind chill.

The Bills and Patriots already met during the regular season in extreme cold conditions, leading to a truly bizarre game. Saturday’s Wild Card game could be even wilder, and Diggs is making sure that he is dressed for the occasion.

Photo: Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) dances while leaving the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports