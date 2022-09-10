Rams have a big problem to fix in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams may be defending Super Bowl champions, but their 2022 season has gotten off to a very rough start.

Sean McVay’s club fell to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10, on Thursday night and the game wasn’t even that close. Buffalo’s defense dominated from the jump, recording 19 pressures, two sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions of Matthew Stafford.

The 19 pressures were more than Stafford faced in any game last season.

Matthew Stafford was under pressure on 19 dropbacks against Buffalo, per @PFF, which is more than any game for him all last season. New left tackle Joseph Noteboom allowed a team-high eight pressures in Week 1. Andrew Whitworth allowed 20 in 18 games last season. — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) September 9, 2022

Joseph Noteboom surrendering eight pressures is a reminder about how valuable Andrew Whitworth was for the Rams. But with Whitworth now in retirement, McVay & Co. will have to find an alternate solution.

Noteboom wasn’t the only guilty party, however. Guard David Edwards, center Brian Allen and right tackle Rob Havenstein also struggled with their pass protection on Thursday night. The combined failure left Stafford very little time or room with which to work.

While the Bills have a strong front and credit is certainly due, the Rams have to be concerned with that opening season performance from their offensive line. Stafford needs a clean pocket in order to find success and without it, Los Angeles’ fall from the top could be swift.