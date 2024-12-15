Report: ESPN analyst to interview for Jets GM job

The New York Jets are in need of a new general manager after they fired Joe Douglas last month, and a longtime ESPN analyst will reportedly receive consideration for the job.

Louis Riddick is among the candidates who are expected to interview with the Jets this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Riddick has been an analyst with ESPN for over a decade. He is currently a college football color analyst and an analyst on the network’s No. 2 NFL coverage team. Riddick spent some time calling games for “Monday Night Football” before ESPN hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. He still works NFL broadcasts when ESPN has a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

The 55-year-old Riddick also has experience working in NFL front offices. He was the director of pro personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2010-2013. Riddick began with the Eagles as a scout in 2008. He worked in Washington’s front office prior to that.

Riddick has interviewed for some prominent NFL general manager jobs in the past. He could face some steep competition with the Jets, as they are reportedly also planning to interview former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson.