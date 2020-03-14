LSU staffer shares awesome story about Joe Burrow

People rave about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s character, and we’re getting another example of that now.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most universities have canceled their pro days, depriving college hopefuls the chance to work out for NFL scouts. While this isn’t a big deal for the best prospects, there are some marginal players who might not get a look when they otherwise would have.

One LSU staffer shared with Bruce Feldman of The Athletic a story about Burrow looking out for those players.

This story I heard today from an #LSU staffer is a good window into why coaches love Joe Burrow so much. pic.twitter.com/UDQzj2rjj4 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 14, 2020

Burrow definitely seems to grade highly on character. It’s no wonder his interviews with NFL teams got rave reviews, and this sort of attitude will serve him well when the Bengals inevitably make him the top pick in the NFL Draft.