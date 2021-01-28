Report: Mac Jones boosted draft stock with Senior Bowl practice showings

This week’s Senior Bowl practices appear to have done a lot of good for one quarterback in particular.

By all indications, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was very impressive across the entire week of practices, demonstrating strong leadership skills and throwing accuracy. Multiple evaluators on the scene were effusive in their praise for Jones, noting that team evaluators were also impressed.

Mac Jones could not have had a better day than he did today at @seniorbowl practice. Total command of every play he participated in, and threw the ball with exceptional accuracy. @AlabamaFTBL @MacJones_10 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 28, 2021

#Alabama QB Mac Jones is doing what you're supposed to do here: * Showing energy, leadership and football IQ * Improving daily with coaching and time to gel with new WRs / really good practice Weds. Now to finish strong. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 28, 2021

There’s a track record of QBs using the @seniorbowl practice week to cement or boost their draft stock and there’s little doubt Mac Jones did that this week. He brought his Alabama accuracy to practice, made good decisions, showed natural leadership. A really impressive week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 28, 2021

Even throughout his college career, Jones showed an ability to grow and improve his temperament. His practice success probably won’t come as a surprise to his coaches at Alabama.

Jones had been viewed by many experts as a mid- to late-first round pick prior to this week. He’s likely solidified that at least, and may have put himself in the conversation to go even higher than that.