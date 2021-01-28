 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 28, 2021

Report: Mac Jones boosted draft stock with Senior Bowl practice showings

January 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Mac Jones

This week’s Senior Bowl practices appear to have done a lot of good for one quarterback in particular.

By all indications, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was very impressive across the entire week of practices, demonstrating strong leadership skills and throwing accuracy. Multiple evaluators on the scene were effusive in their praise for Jones, noting that team evaluators were also impressed.

Even throughout his college career, Jones showed an ability to grow and improve his temperament. His practice success probably won’t come as a surprise to his coaches at Alabama.

Jones had been viewed by many experts as a mid- to late-first round pick prior to this week. He’s likely solidified that at least, and may have put himself in the conversation to go even higher than that.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus