Mac Jones unlikely to slip past this team in NFL Draft?

February 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Mac Jones has seen his stock rise significantly since the end of college football season, and it appears he may well wind up a top ten selection.

Former New York Jets general manager and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum said Jones’ floor is the No. 8 selection held by the Carolina Panthers. Tannenbaum said Panthers coach Matt Rhule “loved” Jones at the Senior Bowl, and Carolina is in need of a quarterback.

This is much higher than most people had Jones going at various points this season. However, teams are clearly impressed with his accuracy and intangibles, and he stood out at the Senior Bowl.

One thing that could complicate things is if the Panthers manage to swing a big trade for a quarterback. However, it sounds like Jones will have top ten interest no matter who ends up making the No. 8 pick.

