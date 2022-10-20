Report reveals Mac Jones’ status for Patriots-Bears game

Mac Jones has missed three games after he suffered an ankle injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, but it sounds like the quarterback is ready to return to action. The question is whether New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will let him.

Jones has told teammates that he expects to be available when the Patriots face the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports.

Belichick was asked on Wednesday about Jones’ status. As expected, he provided very little information.

“Hypotheticals and all that, I’m going to stay away from those,” the coach told reporters. “We’ll see what we are actually dealing with here as we go forward.”

Jones suffered was described as a severe ankle sprain. Rookie Bailey Zappe has started the past two games for New England after Brian Hoyer, the team’s primary backup, suffered a concussion in Week 4. The Patriots went 2-0 in Zappe’s two starts and outscored their opponents 67-15. Zappe completed an impressive 76 percent of his passes for 497 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in those games.

A report this week claimed that Jones has been at odds with the Patriots, though the source of that information seemed highly questionable. If Jones is medically cleared to play and Belichick still goes with Zappe, that could potentially create some tension in New England.