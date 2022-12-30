 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 30, 2022

Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source

December 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been facing accusations of dirty play, but he was backed by a rather surprising source.

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns, who was the victim of another questionable play from Jones last season, said he understood what Jones was trying to do against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple last week, a play that Apple felt was dirty.

“I think he was just trying to draw a penalty, push him back or something,” Burns said of Jones’ play. “I don’t think it was nothing crazy.”

Burns may find himself in the minority here, particularly since Jones has begun to gain a reputation among defenders. One would probably figure that Burns would be critical given his history with Jones, but at least here, that is not the case.

Article Tags

Brian BurnsMac Jones
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus