Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been facing accusations of dirty play, but he was backed by a rather surprising source.

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns, who was the victim of another questionable play from Jones last season, said he understood what Jones was trying to do against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple last week, a play that Apple felt was dirty.

Brian Burns doesn’t think Mac Jones was being malicious with his low block last week against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/SKVFSu7mAl — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 29, 2022

“I think he was just trying to draw a penalty, push him back or something,” Burns said of Jones’ play. “I don’t think it was nothing crazy.”

Burns may find himself in the minority here, particularly since Jones has begun to gain a reputation among defenders. One would probably figure that Burns would be critical given his history with Jones, but at least here, that is not the case.