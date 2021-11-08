Panthers LB accuses Mac Jones of ‘dirty’ play

The Carolina Panthers aren’t very impressed with something New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did during Sunday’s game between the two teams.

Jones was strip-sacked in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, and several Panthers players went to chase the loose ball after the fumble. Jones, still on the ground, appeared to grab and hold the ankle of defensive lineman Brian Burns as Burns went to pursue the loose ball. No flag was thrown on the play.

mac jones intentionally hurting brian burns pic.twitter.com/DXuSU55csm — The Charlotte Sports Despair (@SportsDespair) November 7, 2021

Burns went to the medical tent after the play and left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury to the same ankle. It was not clear if that was related to what Jones did.

Regardless, Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called Jones’ actions “dirty” and urged the NFL to take action after the play went unpunished during the game.

“Definitely thought it was a dirty play,” Reddick said, via David Newton of ESPN. “I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening. At first it felt like he was trying trip or kick Burns. And the next thing you know I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something the league addresses.

“For no penalty, nothing to be thrown, it’s egregious, I think it’s unfair. I really do hope the league addresses it.”

Jones was not asked about the play during his postgame press conference.

It’s the second time in a month a Patriots player has been accused of dirty play. The league will have to take a look at this one, but Reddick is right that it does not look good on video.