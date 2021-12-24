Mac Jones went all-out with Christmas gifts for Patriots O-line

Mac Jones is in the first year of his rookie contract and making far less money than many of his teammates and peers, but that didn’t stop the New England Patriots quarterback from showing his offensive linemen how much he appreciates them this holiday season.

Patriots guard Ted Karras told reporters on Friday that the team’s offensive line got a “big haul” from Jones on Christmas Eve. He didn’t go into detail, but he said Jones surprised his protectors with a “myriad of items, each one cooler than the next.”

Santa Mac delivered gifts to the offensive line today … and Ted Karras shares how it went down. pic.twitter.com/tZVPCLNxDy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 24, 2021

“It’s one of the best efforts (I’ve seen) — especially from a rookie — to show appreciation and wish us a merry Christmas,” Karras said. “I’m very thankful to him and very glad to be his teammate this Christmas season.”

We’ve seen some awesome gifts from offensive linemen to their teammates over the years. They always go a long way, and it obviously didn’t take Jones long to realize that.

Photo: Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during a timeout against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports