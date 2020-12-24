Dak Prescott got his Cowboys teammates an awesome Christmas gift

Dak Prescott has not been able to help his Dallas Cowboys teammates on the field since he suffered a gruesome ankle injury over two months ago, the star quarterback is doing his best to hook them up in other ways.

Prescott hooked his teammates up with a pretty awesome Christmas gift this year. He got them Segway go carts.

Looks like Dak Prescott got his Cowboys teammates Segway go karts for Christmas pic.twitter.com/vwbFW5ghBU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2020

That was a nice gesture from Prescott, who has not signed a long-term deal with the Cowboys but shouldn’t exactly be strapped for cash. The 27-year-old is making more than $31 million under the franchise tag this season.

The Cowboys are known for giving each other some pretty great gifts at Christmas time. Prescott’s go carts look like a lot of fun, but it’s tough to compete with what Ezekiel Elliott bought for his offensive linemen a few years ago.