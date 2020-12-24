 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 24, 2020

Dak Prescott got his Cowboys teammates an awesome Christmas gift

December 24, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has not been able to help his Dallas Cowboys teammates on the field since he suffered a gruesome ankle injury over two months ago, the star quarterback is doing his best to hook them up in other ways.

Prescott hooked his teammates up with a pretty awesome Christmas gift this year. He got them Segway go carts.

That was a nice gesture from Prescott, who has not signed a long-term deal with the Cowboys but shouldn’t exactly be strapped for cash. The 27-year-old is making more than $31 million under the franchise tag this season.

The Cowboys are known for giving each other some pretty great gifts at Christmas time. Prescott’s go carts look like a lot of fun, but it’s tough to compete with what Ezekiel Elliott bought for his offensive linemen a few years ago.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus