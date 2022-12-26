NFL reportedly considering Mac Jones discipline

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones drew criticism for a questionable play during Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he may face disciplinary action from the NFL.

Jones dove at Bengals cornerback Eli Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play in Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over the Patriots on Saturday. Linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered a fumble and tried to return it for a touchdown, though the play was later ruled an incomplete pass. Jones tried to track Pratt down to make the tackle but had no chance of catching up to him. He decided to instead throw a low block on Apple, who was trailing Pratt by about five yards. You can see the video here.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL is reviewing the play for a possible fine. Jones will not be suspended.

Apple was asked about the hit from Jones after the game. He said it was the type of “dirty play” from Jones that opponents have come to expect.

Earlier this season, Jones was accused of trying to kick a defender after the quarterback went into a slide on a scramble play (video here). There was another incident last year where Jones grabbed an opponent’s ankle during a fumble.

Jones was not fined in either instance, but the NFL may take his history into account.