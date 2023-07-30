Mac Jones spotted out to dinner with 3-time Pro Bowl free agent

The New England Patriots have been looking to add a veteran running back this offseason, and Mac Jones spent some time with one of the top free agents at the position over the weekend.

Ezekiel Elliott was in New England on Saturday for a visit. Later that night, a fan shared a photo on social media that showed Jones and Elliott out to dinner together.

Mac Jones and Ezekiel Elliott out in the Seaport tonight having dinner 👀 pic.twitter.com/iU1tMruRM4 — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) July 30, 2023

Wonder what they talked about…

Jones and Elliott could very well be friends, but it is noteworthy that they spent time together away from the facility. We have no way of knowing for sure if the Patriots want to sign Elliott, but Jones would probably love to have a three-time Pro Bowl running back behind him.

Elliott’s production has slowed down in recent years from his peak with the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old had 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games for Dallas last season. Given the current state of the running back market, his salary demands probably will not be all that significant.

The Patriots have also been linked to Dalvin Cook, but he seems to be trending toward signing with another team.