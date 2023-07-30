 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 30, 2023

Mac Jones spotted out to dinner with 3-time Pro Bowl free agent

July 30, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have been looking to add a veteran running back this offseason, and Mac Jones spent some time with one of the top free agents at the position over the weekend.

Ezekiel Elliott was in New England on Saturday for a visit. Later that night, a fan shared a photo on social media that showed Jones and Elliott out to dinner together.

Wonder what they talked about…

Jones and Elliott could very well be friends, but it is noteworthy that they spent time together away from the facility. We have no way of knowing for sure if the Patriots want to sign Elliott, but Jones would probably love to have a three-time Pro Bowl running back behind him.

Elliott’s production has slowed down in recent years from his peak with the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old had 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games for Dallas last season. Given the current state of the running back market, his salary demands probably will not be all that significant.

The Patriots have also been linked to Dalvin Cook, but he seems to be trending toward signing with another team.

Article Tags

Ezekiel ElliottMac JonesNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus