Mac Jones reveals what he said during sideline outburst

Mac Jones was seen angrily shouting on the sideline as the New England Patriots struggled in their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the quarterback was honest about the outburst after the game.

Jones came off the field after one of several failed drives by the Patriots and yelled that the team needs to “throw the f—ing ball!” He also appeared to say that New England’s short passing game “sucks.” The video (see it here went viral, and Jones was asked about his frustration after the Patriots’ 24-10 loss. He admitted he was angry with the playcalling and that he wanted to throw the ball downfield more.

“We’re kind of playing from behind, and what I said was about throwing it deeper. The short game — I gotta execute that part better — but it’s the short game that we kept going to, which was working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays,” Jones said, via WEEI’s Khari Thompson. “I shouted that out to get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game. Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you, but yeah, that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out, and we needed a spark.”

Jones later insisted that he and playcaller Matt Patricia are “on the same page,” but it certainly did not appear that way.

New England’s defense played well enough to beat the Bills. Once again, it was their offense that performed poorly. Jones went 22/36 for 195 yards and a touchdown in the game. The Patriots only gained 242 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per pass.

Patricia is a former defensive coordinator, and many have criticized Belichick for trusting him to run the Patriots’ offense. It is fair to wonder if Jones feels the same as those critics.