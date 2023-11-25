Report: Patriots may opt for unusual QB move in Week 12

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has kept his quarterback plans a closely-guarded secret ahead of their Week 12 game against the New York Giants, but there may be a reason for that.

Belichick himself may not decide on a starting quarterback until Sunday morning, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Belichick could even use both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as part of a rotation, as the two performed comparably during practice.

Whoever starts tomorrow, don’t rule out the possibility of a rotation or quick hook. As Bill Belichick said several times this week, he told both QBs to be ready to play. https://t.co/N1hpMyIBAG — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 25, 2023

Belichick consistently refused to publicly name a quarterback during the week, and apparently that was not just a ploy. Zappe himself suggested that even the quarterbacks themselves were unaware of what the team’s plan is.

The Patriots may be leaning one particular way regarding who the starter will be, but it sounds like it will be a very short rope for whoever gets the nod.