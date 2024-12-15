 Skip to main content
Mac Jones goes viral for bonehead play

December 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mac Jones steps out of bounds

Mac Jones has made plenty of mistakes during his handful of starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, but his most embarrassing one may have come during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

The Jaguars had 2nd-and-goal from the 7-yard line late in the second quarter of a tie game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Jones took a snap and could not find an open receiver, so he scrambled around to buy extra time. He eventually got outside the pocket and had plenty of space to throw the ball away.

For whatever reason, Jones chose to take a 6-yard loss instead. He literally stopped at the sideline, planted both feet, and then stepped out of bounds rather than throwing the ball away.

Jones was widely mocked over the decision after the play went viral:

Jones entered Sunday’s game having thrown five interceptions in his four starts with the Jaguars. The former Alabama star was also known for throwing brutal interceptions during his time with the New England Patriots, but his boneheaded decision on Sunday was arguably more concerning than any pick he has ever thrown.

