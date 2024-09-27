Malik Nabers draws high praise from notable ex-Pro Bowl wideout

Malik Nabers has already made a huge impact in his first season with the New York Giants, and a fellow wide receiver who shares an awful lot in common with the rookie has taken note.

Nabers had 12 catches for 115 yards in the Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday night. The former LSU star began the night by absolutely torching Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with a double move.

Malik Nabers making guys touch grass 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/OEshvF2TSc — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2024

Nabers now has 35 receptions through four games. As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan notes, Nabers is the first player in NFL history to record at least 25 catches and 3 touchdown receptions in his first four NFL games.

The 21-year-old Nabers already has two games with 10 or more receptions. The only rookie with more 10-plus reception games was Odell Beckham Jr., who had four in his first NFL season in 2014. Beckham was among those who watched Thursday night’s game, and he gave Nabers a big shoutout.

“I kno I ain’t sayin nothin we don’t all know but uhhh Malik Nabers is [sick],” Beckham wrote on X.

I kno I ain’t sayin nothin we don’t all know but uhhh Malik Nabers is …. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 27, 2024

Beckham and Nabers share a ton in common. Both went to LSU and began their careers with the Giants. Like Beckham, Nabers is also making the transition from college to the NFL look easy.

Unfortunately, Nabers suffered a concussion late in Thursday night’s game on what looked like a painful play. Hopefully the No. 6 overall pick is able to clear concussion protocol so he can keep his impressive rookie season rolling.