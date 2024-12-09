 Skip to main content
Malik Nabers has perfect response to Giants fan protest

December 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Malik Nabers at a press conference

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) speaks at a press conference after training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had the perfect response when he was informed of a high-profile fan protest that took place during Sunday’s game.

A plane flew over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. carrying a protest message during Sunday’s game between the Giants and New Orleans Saints. It carried a banner addressing Giants co-owner John Mara that read “MR. MARA ENOUGH — PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE.”

A number of Giants players were asked about the plane after the game, including Nabers. He took a moment to consider his response, then made sure to clear his own name.

“I ain’t pay for the plane,” Nabers told reporters.

Nabers has been one of the few Giants players that has not been a letdown this season. He was the team’s leading receiver on Sunday with five catches for 79 yards in a 14-11 loss. He has also been just as critical of the team as fans have been, which is probably why he felt the need to make this comment.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Giants to 2-11 on the season and 0-7 at home. Mara probably did not need an airplane banner to know that major changes have to be made, and they have already started in certain ways.

Malik Nabers
