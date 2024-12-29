Malik Nabers responds to fans who wanted Giants to tank

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had a firm response to fans who wanted to see their team lose for the sake of draft position.

The Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts 45-33 on Sunday, grabbing their third win of the season but potentially costing themselves the No. 1 pick in the process. The possibility of the Giants losing the top pick was presented to Nabers, but the wide receiver did not appear very interested in entertaining the thought.

“I ain’t got really nothing to say about that. The draft will be the draft,” Nabers said dismissively.

Malik Nabers is asked about what he would tell fans that potentially wanted the Giants to lose today in order to secure draft position: "i've got nothing to say about that" pic.twitter.com/gxIvwky00z — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 29, 2024

Obviously, Giants players and coaches are entering games trying to win. Nabers, in particular, has been vocal about how frustrating it has been for him to be on a losing team.

The Giants still have a chance to pick in the top three, and a good quarterback should be available to them. It might not be the one Nabers and the Giants have been linked to the most, though.