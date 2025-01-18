Marcus Freeman responds to interest from NFL teams

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is attracting interest from NFL teams, and he offered a public response to that interest on Saturday.

Freeman has been linked to the Chicago Bears head coaching position, but brushed that interest aside when asked about it at his press conference Saturday. He said the interest has been “humbling,” but he has paid no attention to it.

“The reality is that with team success comes individual recognition,” Freeman said. “To hear that the Bears have interest, it’s humbling. It’s the NFL. But it’s also a reminder that with team success comes individual success.

“I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been getting this team prepared for the opportunity in front of us.”

Marcus Freeman on getting interest from NFL teams pic.twitter.com/RRdTTConVz — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) January 18, 2025

The Bears have not yet interviewed Freeman, but reports suggest they would like to. They may get that chance after Monday’s national title game, as this is not a flat rejection from the Notre Dame coach.

Freeman is 33-9 in three-plus seasons at Notre Dame. He played linebacker for the Bears in 2009, so he does have some pre-existing ties to the franchise.