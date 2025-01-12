Bears reportedly interested in top college head coach

The Chicago Bears are reportedly eyeing one of the top names in college football as a potential head coach candidate.

The Bears are looking to interview Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Freeman is currently preparing the Fighting Irish to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff final on Jan. 20, so he probably will not have any serious discussions with NFL teams prior to that.

“I am told the team wants to interview Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman for the job,” Pelissero said. “Freeman is in the midst of a magical run with the Fighting Irish to the national championship game. Obviously, unlikely that he would entertain NFL overtures prior to that game a week from tomorrow against Ohio State. But the Bears have done extensive research for months on Marcus Freeman. He’s only 39 years old. It would not be a shock if at some point he at least considers going to the NFL.”

The Bears are looking to interview Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman for their HC opening, per @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/fjujUFyVKW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 12, 2025

There have been rumblings for a while that NFL teams are watching Freeman closely. The former NFL linebacker played for the Bears in 2009, so there is a level of familiarity there.

Freeman took over at Notre Dame when Brian Kelly left in 2021. The Fighting Irish are 14-1 this year and one win away from capturing a national title, though they are underdogs against Ohio State. Freeman is 33-9 in three-plus seasons at Notre Dame.

