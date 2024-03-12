Marcus Mariota agrees to deal with NFC East team

The Washington Commanders are widely expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick this year, but they are building depth at the position in the meantime.

Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota has agreed to a 1-year contract with the Commanders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The deal has a base value of $6 million with an additional $4 million in incentives.

Former Eagles QB Marcus Mariota is signing with the Washington Commanders on a 1-year deal with a base value of $6 million and upside to $10 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/LffoYcfibh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Mariota spent last season as a backup behind Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had very limited playing time and appeared in just three games. There was talk that Mariota was on the roster bubble during the preseason, but he managed to win the No. 2 job.

Mariota started 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 before being benched in favor of then-rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota finished that season with 2,219 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions and 4 rushing scores.

The Commanders also still have Sam Howell on their roster, so it will be interesting to see what happens with their quarterback depth chart this summer. If they do draft a QB at No. 2, the rookie will have the best chance to enter the season as the starter.