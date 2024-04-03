Marcus Mariota pulls off interesting 1st in NFL history

Despite firmly being in his backup QB era, Marcus Mariota is still finding ways to make NFL history.

The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday the jersey numbers that their new offseason additions will be wearing for next season. Most notably, Mariota is getting the No. 0.

According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Mariota becomes the very first quarterback in league history to wear No. 0.

Traditionally, NFL quarterbacks have been able to select from the range of 1-19 for their jersey number. But prior to the 2023 campaign, league owners approved a proposal allowing all players (except for offensive linemen and defensive linemen) to wear the No. 0 as well.

For Mariota, he has worn No. 8 for almost his entire career in college and in the NFL (except for his brief tenure with the Atlanta Falcons). That number currently belongs to Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. though, so Mariota is going with a number that is at least somewhat similar visually.

While Mariota is currently No. 1 on Washington’s QB depth chart (ahead of this veteran that the team just signed this week), that is unlikely to hold as the Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft later this month. No matter if he is QB1, QB2, or QB3 in Washington however, Mariota will still be making history as the league’s first-ever QB-0.