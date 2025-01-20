Mark Andrews pulls weak move after choking during playoff game

Mark Andrews pulled a weak move after his Baltimore Ravens lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday.

Andrews cost his Ravens badly with a lost fumble and dropped 2-point conversion attempt over the team’s final two possessions of the game. His fumble resulted in a Bills field goal, while his drop prevented Baltimore from tying the game.

After the defeat, Andrews did not speak with the media.

Mark Andrews wasn't available to speak to reporters in the locker room after the game. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 20, 2025

Andrews was the big story after the game, and people wanted to hear what he had to say. He did not provide those answers. Instead, the veteran tight end left other people to talk about him. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had some classy comments about Andrews. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also had his tight end’s back.

Andrews finished with 5 catches for 61 yards on 7 targets. The infamous drop was his first since Week 6.

For as much grief as Andrews is taking, there is no certainty that he cost Baltimore a win. Remember, a catch would have only tied the game. The Bills very easily could have driven to score and win the game. Additionally, Andrews wasn’t the only Ravens player to make mistakes in the game. Jackson threw an interception and lost a fumble.

You win as a team and lose as a team. But Mark Andrews wasn’t talking after his Ravens’ big loss.