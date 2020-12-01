Mark Ingram, JK Dobbins eligible to play vs. Steelers but Lamar Jackson will be out

The Baltimore Ravens have at least some good news as they enter their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens’ game was postponed from Thursday to Sunday, then to Tuesday, and now it will be played on Wednesday. The reason for the delays has to do with an uncontained COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson was one of the players to test positive for the virus, which is why he will not be able to play in Week 12 against the Steelers on Wednesday.

However, running backs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins, who were among the team’s first players to test positive for the virus, will be eligible to play in the game, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports. That is because both players cleared 10-day isolation periods.

#Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram will now be eligible for Wednesday’s game against the #Steelers, per me and @RapSheet. Their-day isolation period after positive COVID-19 tests will be over. Baltimore still will be down a dozen players, including QB Lamar Jackson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2020

In addition to Jackson, the Ravens will be without Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon and Willie Snead IV for the game.

The NFL is trying to get the game in, and even though Baltimore will get a few players back, the Ravens will still be in a difficult spot.

One of the reasons for the delay to Wednesday was so Baltimore could at least get one workout in before the game after having a week off due to a closed facility. Another reason was to wait for more tests to come in to see if the outbreak was finally contained. One of the positives is that thanks to Ingram and Dobbins being available, the team should be more competitive against the unbeaten Steelers.