Video: Dolphins’ special teams blunder instantly dubbed ‘Butt Punt’

September 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Dolphins punt off their own player

The Miami Dolphins botched a crucial special teams play in their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and the blunder was immediately dubbed “The Butt Punt.”

The Dolphins came up with a big goal-line stand while leading 21-17 late in the fourth quarter. They then went three-and-out on their ensuing possession, giving them very little room to punt the ball away on 4th down. It was not enough room for Thomas Morstead.

Morstead punted the ball directly into the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who was providing extra protection on the play. The result was a safety.

Fortunately, Miami’s special teams was bailed out by their defense. The Dolphins did not allow the Bills to get into field goal range on their next possession and still came away with a 21-19 win. Because of that, the “Butt Punt” will likely be forgotten.

