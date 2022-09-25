Video: Dolphins’ special teams blunder instantly dubbed ‘Butt Punt’

The Miami Dolphins botched a crucial special teams play in their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and the blunder was immediately dubbed “The Butt Punt.”

The Dolphins came up with a big goal-line stand while leading 21-17 late in the fourth quarter. They then went three-and-out on their ensuing possession, giving them very little room to punt the ball away on 4th down. It was not enough room for Thomas Morstead.

WE'VE GOT A BUTT PUNT

WE'VE GOT A BUTT PUNT

Morstead punted the ball directly into the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who was providing extra protection on the play. The result was a safety.

Fortunately, Miami’s special teams was bailed out by their defense. The Dolphins did not allow the Bills to get into field goal range on their next possession and still came away with a 21-19 win. Because of that, the “Butt Punt” will likely be forgotten.