Marquez Valdes-Scantling defends Aaron Jones after Packers’ loss

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the back of one of his teammates following Green Bay’s loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling had four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ 31-26 loss to the Buccaneers. Running back Aaron Jones barely saw a role and had just six carries for 27 yards.

Following the game, Valdes-Scantling told people to save their criticism of Jones. He backed Jones as a great teammate.

Not one bit of Aaron Jones slander will be tolerated. I’ve watched him give his heart and soul to this team every single second. Best teammate I’ve ever been around. I’d go to war with him every time. No questions asked. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) January 25, 2021

You love to see that from players. Even after losses, you have to have your teammate’s back.

But while those guys are sticking together, a big question for the Packers has to do with this man’s future.

Photo: Willsome429/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0