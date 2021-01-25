 Skip to main content
Marquez Valdes-Scantling defends Aaron Jones after Packers’ loss

January 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the back of one of his teammates following Green Bay’s loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling had four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ 31-26 loss to the Buccaneers. Running back Aaron Jones barely saw a role and had just six carries for 27 yards.

Following the game, Valdes-Scantling told people to save their criticism of Jones. He backed Jones as a great teammate.

You love to see that from players. Even after losses, you have to have your teammate’s back.

But while those guys are sticking together, a big question for the Packers has to do with this man’s future.

