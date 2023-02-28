Marriott responds to Michael Irvin’s $100 million lawsuit

Michael Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit against Marriott International earlier this week, and the hotel chain has issued a formal response.

According to court documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News, Marriott International on Monday filed a motion to dismiss Irvin’s $100 million lawsuit for lack of personal jurisdiction.

Marriott argues that it does not own the property in Phoenix, Ariz., where Irvin was accused of having an inappropriate interaction with a woman. Marriott says the Phoenix hotel, which is branded a Marriott, is one of thousands of properties worldwide that operate under the Marriott name but are lessees.

Irvin filed the lawsuit in Texas. Marriott argued in its response that Irvin “concedes that none of the facts and circumstances giving rise to his claims occurred in Texas” since the hotel is located in Arizona.

A female employee at the Marriott-branded hotel in Phoenix accused Irvin of misconduct during an interaction the two had on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 5.

The misconduct allegation got back to Irvin’s employer, NFL Network, which removed him from their TV coverage during Super Bowl week.

Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman and the hotel on Feb. 16. The Hall of Fame wide receiver’s attorney was granted a motion demanding hotel video of the interaction be released to Irvin. The name of Irvin’s accuser, as well as any other hotel employee who may have complained about Irvin, must be revealed. The hotel also was ordered to release the names of NFL employees who were told of the complaint.

Irvin said in his lawsuit that video shows that the woman went over to introduce herself to him. A witness described the interaction as “jovial” and “completely harmless.”

Immediately after the allegation was made, Irvin said his interaction with the woman lasted less than a minute and was a “friendly conversation.” He claimed to be baffled by the accusation.

Irvin said he went to his room alone after the interaction and feel asleep.

A former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Irvin has been with NFL Network since 2009.