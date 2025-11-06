Police reveal cause of death for Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died unexpectedly on Wednesday night, and police have revealed that he committed suicide.

In a statement on Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that Kneeland died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 24.

Kneeland was the driver of a vehicle that police attempted to stop for a traffic violation at 10:33 p.m. on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, Texas. The pursuit was terminated after Kneeland did not stop and police lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned after it had been involved in a crash.

Department of Public Safety troopers and the Frisco Police Department searched the area near where the vehicle was left and found Kneeland dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they issued the statement in order to provide factual information and prevent the “spread of online rumor.”

The Plano Police Department said previously that they received a call at around 11:40 p.m. “for a welfare concern associated with Mr. Kneeland.” Officers were not able to make contact with anyone at the residence. Based on the timeline of events from police, that would have been after Kneeland was found dead.

According to police dispatch audio that was obtained by TMZ, Kneeland’s girlfriend stated that she received a concerning text message from Kneeland in which he wrote that he would “end it all.” The NFL also contacted police to report that Kneeland had been “texting his family goodbye.”

Kneeland’s girlfriend said the former defensive end was armed and had a history of mental health issues.

Kneeland was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Western Michigan last year. He played in seven games this season and made three starts. He had 12 combined tackles and a sack after having 14 total tackles in 11 games as a rookie last season.

Kneeland, a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., played his entire five-year collegiate career at Western Michigan. He had 13 total sacks with the Broncos, including 4.5 in 10 games as a senior in 2023.