Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas

The Seattle Seahawks just announced this week that Marshawn Lynch has a new role with the team, but the former running back has since made headlines for the wrong reason.

Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning and charged with driving while under the influence. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release that Lynch was suspected of being impaired after he was pulled over near Las Vegas Blvd.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2)

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police saw Lynch driving into curbs on the side of the road before they pulled him over at around 7:25 a.m. Lynch did not submit to a breathalyzer but later had his blood drawn.

The arrest comes a day after the Seahawks included Lynch in an announcement about their media plans for the upcoming season. The five-time Pro Bowler is supposed to act as a special correspondent and produce content for a variety of programs.

Lynch, 36, played in the NFL for 12 seasons. All but one of his Pro Bowl appearances came when he was a member of the Seahawks. He rushed for 10,413 rushing yards and scored 94 total touchdowns during his career. This is not the first time Lynch has been arrested.