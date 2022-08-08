Marshawn Lynch has new role with Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least.

The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.

What does this mean? Even the Seahawks might not know. The strategy seems to be to let Lynch be Lynch, which has certainly produced broadcast magic before.

Lynch last played in the NFL in 2019, when he went out with a brief cameo as a member of the Seahawks. He’s been linked to other broadcasting gigs as well, so the former running back seems ready and willing to cover the NFL in some capacity.