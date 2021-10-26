Marshawn Lynch shares how many Hennessy shots he took before Manning TV appearance

Marshawn Lynch brightened the Peyton and Eli Manning alternative broadcast for “Monday Night Football” with an appearance at the beginning of the Seahawks-Saints game. He also may have been sauced up before the appearance.

During Lynch’s guest spot, Eli recalled the tale of how Marshawn would take a shot and a half of Hennessy cognac before games. The former New York Giants quarterback then asked Lynch whether the former Seahawks running back partook in the ritual prior to the interview.

Lynch said (perhaps jokingly) that he had three shots: one for each of them.

Marshawn Lynch on if he drank at all before coming on the Manning Cast: "I had a three-shot minimum today. So I'm feeling real good. I took one for me, I took one for Peyton and I took one for little brother (Eli). … I'm just looking out." — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 26, 2021

"I had a three-shot minimum today." @MoneyLynch took Henny shots for himself, Eli and Peyton 😅 pic.twitter.com/FCU2vnCeon — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2021

Well, the shots could explain why Lynch always seems to bring the humor during TV appearances. He even got a little vulgar during an announcing assignment earlier this year.

If the Mannings really want to have fun with Lynch, they all need to go ride on a golf cart together.