Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman among investors in new football league

Fan Controlled Football is a unique new concept that will likely be met with a great deal of skepticism, but the league already has several big names endorsing it.

As Jon Becker of The Mercury News notes, one former NFL player and two current players own three of the four FCF teams. Marshawn Lynch is a co-owner of the “Beasts,” and he is joined by WNBA star Renee Montgomery. All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler also own teams. The fourth team is owned by rapper Quavo.

On the player side, FCF has already landed some star power as well. Johnny Manziel announced recently that he is joining the 7-on-7 league.

FCF games will be 7-on-7 format on a 50-yard field in an Atlanta-area complex. The league will play a six-week schedule beginning in February, and games will be streamed live on Twitch.