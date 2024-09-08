Marshawn Lynch has funny sideline moment with Seahawks HC during Week 1

Even a half-decade now after he last suited up for them, Marshawn Lynch is still bringing the vibes for the Seattle Seahawks.

The retired former All-Pro running back Lynch went viral for a funny moment with new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, who was making his official NFL head coaching debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Lynch was present on the Seattle sideline and took some time during the first quarter to give MacDonald a shoulder massage, presumably to help relieve some of the first-game jitters Macdonald might have been feeling.

Here is the video of the priceless moment.

Marshawn Lynch on the sideline giving Seahawks first year HC Mike Macdonald a little “relax” massage pic.twitter.com/IUdzv7ZuwZ — Seattle ON Tap (@SeattleONTap) September 8, 2024

The moment came towards the end of a first quarter in which the Seahawks produced two separate three-and-outs as well as another drive that ended in a Geno Smith interception. Thus, you cannot really blame Macdonald for being a little tense.

As for Lynch, he has worked as a “Madden Ratings Adjuster” before and was seen wearing a “Madden”-themed jacket at the game on Sunday. So while his appearance may have been a bit promotional in nature, the Seahawks, whom Lynch made four Pro Bowls with and helped lead to the victory in Super Bowl XLVIII, had to have appreciated him there regardless. Lynch played an interesting role for his old team back a couple seasons ago too.