Photo: Marshawn Lynch mug shot was a serious a concern

Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday for suspicion of driving under the influence, and his mug shot was a serious concern.

The former Seattle Seahawks running back was arrested in Las Vegas after police saw Lynch driving into curbs on the side of the road. Lynch refused a breathalyzer but had his blood drawn. He was booked into jail for DUI.

Lynch’s mug shot was later released.

Marshawn Lynch was transported by @LVMPD to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. https://t.co/fRyhBavWg2 pic.twitter.com/hP1sdX5Lmy — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 9, 2022

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and Lynch’s seems to be worth one word: wasted.

Lynch can barely keep his eyes open in the mug shot. Maybe he’s just acting in that photo, but anyone who looks as sleepy and wasted as him should never be driving.

Lynch’s DUI comes a day after it was announced he has a new role with the Seahawks.