Marshon Lattimore responds after Vikings writer calls him out for dancing

Marshon Lattimore responded on Twitter Friday after a Minnesota Vikings reporter called him out for dancing.

Lattimore was covering Vikings emerging rookie receiver Justin Jefferson during Friday’s 52-33 win by the New Orleans Saints. Jefferson had six catches for 85 yards in the loss. In the final two minutes of the game, Jefferson went down with an injury and exited after an incompletion on a 3rd-and-10 play.

Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan took issue with Lattimore mimicking Jefferson’s dance as Jefferson walked off the field with what appeared to be an injury.

Lattimore just mimicked Jefferson's “Gritty'' dance as Jefferson was being walked off the field with an injury. — Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) December 26, 2020

Souhan felt Lattimore’s actions lacked class.

Usually don't care much about receiver-DB taunting, but the Saints pushing Thielen down after a TD and taunting Jefferson after an injury seems less than classy. Can't blame Gregg Williams for this one. — Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) December 26, 2020

Lattimore saw the criticism and responded on Twitter. He told Souhan to “shut up.” Though the lack of punctuation in his tweet made it somewhat confusing to read, Lattimore seemed to be calling the criticism “lame.” He also defended himself by saying that Jefferson wasn’t injured, but merely cramping.

Shut up lame he caught a cramp #SaintsWin https://t.co/hfpQhXX57v — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) December 26, 2020

Lattimore’s team got the victory, so they also get the last laugh. But this sort of thing isn’t new for Lattimore, who takes great enjoyment in his successes on the field and often rubs it in.