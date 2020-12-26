 Skip to main content
Marshon Lattimore responds after Vikings writer calls him out for dancing

December 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Marshon Lattimore

Marshon Lattimore responded on Twitter Friday after a Minnesota Vikings reporter called him out for dancing.

Lattimore was covering Vikings emerging rookie receiver Justin Jefferson during Friday’s 52-33 win by the New Orleans Saints. Jefferson had six catches for 85 yards in the loss. In the final two minutes of the game, Jefferson went down with an injury and exited after an incompletion on a 3rd-and-10 play.

Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan took issue with Lattimore mimicking Jefferson’s dance as Jefferson walked off the field with what appeared to be an injury.

Souhan felt Lattimore’s actions lacked class.

Lattimore saw the criticism and responded on Twitter. He told Souhan to “shut up.” Though the lack of punctuation in his tweet made it somewhat confusing to read, Lattimore seemed to be calling the criticism “lame.” He also defended himself by saying that Jefferson wasn’t injured, but merely cramping.

Lattimore’s team got the victory, so they also get the last laugh. But this sort of thing isn’t new for Lattimore, who takes great enjoyment in his successes on the field and often rubs it in.

